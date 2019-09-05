FBI, local law enforcement launch campaign to reduce school threat hoaxes

Local law enforcement is trying to stop a troubling trend in our community and across our country. They keep investigating threats made against schools from online and social media platforms.

Thursday morning, local law enforcement and the Houston Division of the FBI launched #thinkbeforeyoupost.

"In the last month, here in Houston alone, the FBI has responded to 20 fictitious school hoax threats alone. Five of which have occurred here in Bryan-College Station," said Edward Michel, FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge, Houston Division.

Michel is making a personal plea to parents and students.

"If you see someone making a threat on social media do not share the threat. Several times in the last month we’ve had individuals who posted a threat and then we had other individuals re-share, retweet the threat and it just caused turmoil," he said.

Right after school started last month, College Station police arrested a juvenile for making a threat against his school.

"The individual was posting comments and it had an alarming photo of himself in body armor and a rifle. Obviously, this created a significant response for our community and we quickly responded to the report," said College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum.

Other social media posts have been investigated recently in Iola. An elementary student was searched and investigated after they posted an old photo of them shooting a gun with an adult and talking about going back to school. In Huntsville, a student was arrested there this week after a threat was made against another student on social media.

"I’ve been asked what is the difference between a juvenile or an adult in this situation? There is none," said Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk. "A dangerous threat is a dangerous threat and it’ll be approached by law enforcement as such regardless of the age of the perpetrator," he said.

"The other thing that people don't think about when it comes to these threats is someone can get hurt, really, hurt. This can cause panic," said Ryan Patrick, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

"God forbid somebody dies and you end up in federal court you could end up looking at life in prison for something you thought was a joke," said Patrick.

"It’s not funny. It’s not a joke and if a person makes those threats we won't treat it as a joke," said Jarvis Parsons, Brazos County District Attorney.

The FBI says false threats can be just as bad as real ones. Agents have been especially busy in Texas in recent weeks responding to real situations like the El Paso and Odessa mass shootings.

"When we have these hoax threats, we have to divert valuable resources that we utilize to protect the public to investigate the threat that is a hoax," said Michel.

KBTX asked FBI officials about warning signs and behavior to look out for.

"Individuals that specifically talk and frequently talk about weapons, violence, making threats or actually perpetrating some type of violence on individuals. Individuals that talk about weapons training. Individuals that are constantly talking about acquiring weapons," said Michel.

"Some of the indicators are an inability to cope with perceived failures in school or a personal relationship. Individuals that are in turmoil in their personal life, school or professional life," he said.

“It is vitally important that if you become aware of someone making a threat to a school or public event report it to law enforcement," said Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske.

You should also start to see the "Think before you post" campaign on billboards in our area in the coming weeks. Lamar Advertising is donating space on a billboard on Highway 6 south of College Station and on FM 2818 near the Texas A&M Equine Complex.