FM 2818 widening project to start soon in College Station

Work to widen FM 2818 through College Station is just a few months away.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the project from University Drive to Wellborn Road could go to bid next month with construction starting sometime this fall.

The road will become a "Super Street" with six lanes and a turn lane. According to the TxDOT website for this project, the “Super Street” design facilitates safer access to side streets turning from FM 2818 by means of signalized left-turn lanes. Driveways and intersecting streets have safer access to FM 2818 by right-turn-only lanes and signalized turn-around lanes positioned away from side streets.

Dan Rudge, the Bryan / College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director, said this design should relieve congestion in a busy part of town.

"We had to go with that design because if we just added one lane in each direction we would be back to the same kind of traffic issues that we have within 10 years. So by going to this new design, we reduce delay from about 136 seconds at an intersection all the down way to 32," said Rudge.

Rudge said the project will now cost more than $56 million. Construction is expected to take more than two years.