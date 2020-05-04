FRA holding phone hearings on Texas Central High-Speed Rail proposed safety standards

The Federal Railroad Administration is holding remote hearings this week to get the public's feedback on Texas Central's proposed safety standards for its High-Speed Rail Project.

Texas Central says it will implement the same technology Central Japan Railroad used on the Tokaido Shinkansen, which runs daily between the cities of Osaka and Tokyo.

In a statement to KBTX, Texas Central spoke about Central Japan Railroad's project saying, "In its 56-year history, to date, there has not been a single operational accident, fatality, or serious injury, with more than 10 billion riders transported."

We spoke with Kyle Workman, President and Chairman of Texans Against High-Speed Rail, who believes Texas Central is trying to secure a carve-out and become the only high-speed train in the country.

"They're asking for a dedicated carve-out that allows them to operate because as it stands right now, they do not meet the requirements for a Tier III railroad and so they cannot operate," said Workman.

Workman says with these hearings being held over the phone, many are at a disadvantage.

"Rural areas have much more spotty cell transmission so they already at a little bit of a disadvantage there. A lot of the population, in the middle between Houston and Dallas and even some of the urban areas, are older may not be as familiar with the technology associated with a remote hearing like this. We think, at the end of the day, it's a recipe for incomplete information and hearings that do not meet the standard," said Workman.

According to the FRA, participation in each hearing is limited to the first 300 callers. Workman believes between Houston, Dallas, and everywhere in between, 300 callers per day isn't enough.

"The limitations of those hearings will exclude and actually disenfranchise the thousands of rural and urban landowners who will be impacted this project by their land, tax dollars, and potential safety impacts to their surrounding communities," said Workman.

As these hearings proceed, Texas Central says, "We look forward to continuing the FRA’s permitting process. Completing each regulatory step brings us closer to providing a new, safe, efficient transportation option in Texas."

Dial-in phone numbers and participant access codes for the next hearings are as follows:

Hearing 1: May 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (CDT):

Phone number: 844–721–7241; participant access code: 6322460.

Hearing 2: May 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (CDT):

Phone number: 844–721–7241; participant access code: 6441451.

Hearing 3: May 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (CDT):

Phone number: 844–291–5491; participant access code: 8976262.

The FRA says when members of the public call into the phone line, they will be automatically muted. During opening remarks, the operator will provide verbal instructions on how to make a comment.

Participants will need to follow the operator's instructions to enter a command on their telephone keypad. After that, they are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

These instructions will be repeated several times during the call.