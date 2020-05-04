FRA holding telephonic hearings about Texas Central bullet train

The Federal Railroad Administration is accepting public comments this week on the high-speed bullet train between Dallas to Houston.

According to the FRA website, the telephonic hearings are related to the agency's proposed rules to establish safety standards for the train.

The proposed standards would apply only to the Texas Central project that is planned in Texas. It will operate on a dedicated track, with no grade crossings and at speeds not to exceed 205 mph.

Dial-in phone numbers and participant access codes for each hearing are as follows:

Hearing 1: May 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (CDT):

Phone number: 844–721–7241; participant access code: 6322460.

Hearing 2: May 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (CDT):

Phone number: 844–721–7241; participant access code: 6441451.

Hearing 3: May 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (CDT):

Phone number: 844–291–5491; participant access code: 8976262.

The FRA says when members of the public call into the phone line, they will be automatically muted. During opening remarks, the operator will provide verbal instructions on how to make a comment.

Participants will need to follow the operator's instructions to enter a command on their telephone keypad. After that, they selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

These instructions will be repeated several times during the call.

