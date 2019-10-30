FRIDAY: Freeze watch in effect for northern counties

A Freeze WATCH is I’m effect for Milan, Robertson, and Leon counties starting early Friday morning.

Morning temps could dip to near freezing as early as Halloween morning, but it looks more likely the mercury will dip closer to 32 come Friday.

As far as preparation goes, it’s better safe than sorry. While outdoor exposed pipes will likely not be harmed, tender vegetation could be affected.

If temps get below freezing, we should quickly warm above by 10am or sooner friday. Temperatures are slightly warmer and expected to remain above freezing through the rest of the extended forecast.

We may see additional counties added to the watch area before we get to Friday morning. Stay tuned!