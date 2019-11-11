FROM THE ARCHIVES: 2009- Will Hurd looks back on bonfire collapse

Will Hurd, a 1999 Texas A&M graduate, was student body president his senior year.

Hurd was instrumental in rallying students following the bonfire collapse, including organizing volunteer crews. He first returned to the bonfire site in 2009 with KBTX's Meredith Stancik. Watch his story from the KBTX archives in the video player above.

Hurd says he believes his leadership skills were shaped by the bonfire collapse, and he has used the lessons learned from that night to help him succeed.

After graduation, Hurd served as an undercover officer in the CIA before returning to Texas to work in cybersecurity. Hurd was elected to the 114th Congress as U.S. Representative from the 23rd District of Texas, which includes San Antonio.