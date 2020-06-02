FUJIFILM partners with bio-pharmaceutical company to make potential COVID-19 vaccine

Scientists in the Brazos Valley Biocorridor are working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

This week, New York-based Tonix Pharmaceuticals has partnered with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station to develop a manufacturing process, manufacture and stock a supply of TNX-1800, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Tonix.

Tonix CEO, Dr. Seth Lederman says TNX-1800 is a modification of their horsepox vaccine, TNX-801.

"It is from an infectious disease that infected horses a long time ago. It hasn’t been observed in the United States ever and hasn’t been observed in the world in about 50 years, but it’s a very useful way to bring this antigen from COVID-19 into human cells in the body and stimulate them to make a new response against it," said Dr. Lederman.

Dr. Lederman says they'll begin developing a manufacturing process with FUJIFILM next month.

“It will take several months to do what’s called 'manufacture development,' but we hope to have a vaccine that we can test in human beings in 2021," said Dr. Lederman.

Gerry Farrell, Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, in College Station says they'll have the opportunity to have the approval process expedited with the support of the government and the FDA.

"Typically it takes five to 10 years to get a medicine approved. People are talking about having COVID vaccines in 12 to 18 months which is a tremendous achievement," said Farrell.

With the impact COVID-19 has had, Dr. Lederman believes a vaccine is necessary as he says the virus could likely become endemic.

"..meaning it will basically be in and out of humanity for the foreseeable future. It is a dangerous virus," said Dr. Lederman.

Both companies are excited to begin working together. Dr. Lederman says he considered a few companies to partner with, but that in the end, FUJIFILM was the best fit.

"For two reasons; the people and their technical abilities. It’s a phenomenal team of scientists and professionals at FUJIFILM in College Station. The technical capabilities of their facility is just unparalleled. It’s a beautiful facility, state-of-the-art and very well suited on what we need to do," said Dr. Lederman.

"With the impact COVID-19 is having around the world, we’re just excited to play a part in solving that problem right here in College Station," said Farrell.

Dr. Lederman says at this time, about 200 other companies are also working on COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

See the related links section for more information on the partnership and TNX-1800.