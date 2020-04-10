Facebook announces “quiet mode” for app

Facebook is launching a new feature called “quiet mode” which mutes push notifications from the app for a set period of time.

“As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful," the company said in an ongoing post about coronavirus.

The new feature allows you to set a period of time to mute notifications. If you try to open the app while in “quiet mode," you’ll be reminded that you set time aside to limit your time in the app. You could set the time to match your work day or any other time period you want to stay off the Facebook app.

The new feature will be found in the “Your Time on Facebook” section of the app.

Facebook also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, allowing you to “make the most of your time on Facebook” by controlling the types of posts that show up in your News Feed as well as the notifications you receive.

