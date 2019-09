The 13th Annual Fall Bridal Show is coming up at the Brazos County Expo.

The wedding-planning event is Sunday, September 22 at noon.

The expo will feature everything involved in the process of getting married from the wedding invitations to the honeymoon, with local vendors on display and hourly door prizes.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit babv.org.