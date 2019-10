A local church in College Station is having their annual fall fest this weekend.

Courtney Dodd was on BVTM Friday to talk about Holy Cross Lutheran Churches Fall Fest 2019.

The event is on Sunday, October 20 starting at 11 a.m. and is free to attend. There will be children's games, food, live auction and prize drawings.

For more information, call (979) 764-3992 or visit their website in the Related Links section.