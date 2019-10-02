Fall Warming: Days above average becoming more common

Fall is the struggle between summer heat trying to hold strong while chilly winter air knocks at the door. The result is pleasant days, but also some wild extremes. Those extremes are trending more warm than cold here in the Brazos Valley.

Over the past nearly 50 years in Bryan - College Station, the average number of days above the seasonal normal has increased by 17 days. In 1970, roughly 38 to 40 days on average ran warm in the Brazos Valley through the months of September, October, and November. That number has jumped to about 55 days just a few years ahead of 2020.

Another way to put it, on average 62% of this three month period now experiences warmer-than-average temperatures.

Climate Central ran the numbers on 243 cities across the United States and found that 223 of those -- or 92% -- have experienced an increase in the number of fall days above normal in this almost 50 year period. Half of those cities have recorded an increase of 10 days or more.

Of the cities with the most days above normal, nine of the top ten are in the western United States—led by Reno, Nev. (44 days), Las Vegas (37), Nev., Las Cruces, N.M., and Phoenix (35) and Tucson, Ariz. (34).

The persistence of higher temperatures into the fall means extended seasons for pests such as ticks and mosquitoes, leading to an increased risk of disease transmission. The warming fall prolongs ragweed season as well, so those with allergies will deal with them longer into the fall.

Bryan - College Station heads into the month of October on the heels of the 4th warmest August ever on record and the 2nd warmest September ever on record. Since the start of September, 29 of last 32 days have been recorded as above-average in Bryan - College Station.

More details on what this means for the Brazos Valley is included in the video above.