Fallen Aggie veterans family gets behind the scenes tour of game day

Texas A&M Football team and Jimbo Fisher invited the family of a fallen Aggie soldier to Kyle Field Saturday for a behind the scenes tour before the game.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Cabrera graduated from Texas A&M in 1992. He served his country until 2011 when he was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

"David was an avid Aggie; he actually was wearing his ring the day that he died,” said David’s widow August Cabrera.

August, along with David’s ex-wife Angela, and his four kids attended the tour before the Aggies faced off against the Auburn Tigers. The tour was set up by TAPS, an organization helping families of America’s fallen heroes.

"We are very honored by taps to get to participate in things because of the things we lost in David,” said Angela Cabrera.

The family truly got the V.I.P. treatment. From high-fives with the players during the spirit walk, to seeing the locker room, and even being able to step on to Kyle Field.

"Watching his four kids together, walking the field and in the locker room and rest of the things we have gotten to do today he is all over this,” said August.

Cabrera’s son Roanin, says this is a day he will never forget.

"I love football and I love A&M,” said Roanin. “My dad went here, my brother and sister go here. It’s just a big deal for my family.”

