Falls County: Highway crash leaves two dead and one flown to a hospital

Two people are dead and another has been air lifted to a hospital following a single vehicle accident on Highway 7.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman says that the accident took place Saturday afternoon 4 miles east of Marlin on Highway 7.

Officials say it appears that the car rolled over multiple times.

Two of the passengers died at the scene, and another passenger was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

No other cars were involved.

Additional information was not provided.