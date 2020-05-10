Families honor mothers, grandmothers at The Waterford at College Station

This Mother's Day was a different one for many families.

Some stayed away out of an abundance of caution while others celebrated with social distance and care.

At The Waterford at College Station, an assisted living center, families provided a drive-by parade for mothers and grandmothers who live there.

The facility received a lot of attention last month after becoming a hotspot for the COVID-19 virus. Many were sickened, including staff members, and some of the residents passed away.

Still, with heavy hearts, the attention shifted Sunday to celebrations for those moms and grandmothers who still live there and have had to remain socially distant from family and friends.

Teresa Boriski and Linda Bridges were part of the celebrations.

Their mother, Peggy Cooper, lives there.

"We wanted to be sure to honor her today," said Bridges. "We got her an electronic photo album and downloaded all the family pictures for her so she could watch that and feel close to us. That's the main thing. We don't want her to feel alone."

"They've been through a lot. We're just trying to cheer everyone up and get everybody in a good mood," said Boriski

Peggy and her husband, Edwin Cooper, both survived the virus. However, Mr. Cooper passed away last week from other causes.