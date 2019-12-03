Families remember loved ones lost to violent crimes at annual ceremony

It was a night of remembrance in the Brazos Valley as the Brazos County District Attorney's Office held its annual Tree of Angels ceremony.

Families gathered at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan Tuesday evening for the 17th year of the ceremony.

One by one, families and friends placed an ornament on a Christmas tree in memory of their loved one they've lost to violent crime.

The District Attorney's Office said this ceremony is a time for those families and friends to find comfort and know that they are not alone.

