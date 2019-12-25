Families uphold their Christmas traditions

Regardless of who you’re with or where you spend your Christmas, every family has their own traditions. On Wednesday, families gathered together on the holiday to uphold those traditions.

Brad Williams and his family have been attending The Hilton College Station buffet for 13 years.

“Well, we’ve been coming here since they started this,” said Williams. “Since my youngest was two or three.”

Williams said they don’t second guess it anymore.

“We don’t consider anything else now,” he said. “If it’s Christmas Day, we’re here.”

Even with empty chairs across the table.

“Unfortunately, we’re missing a couple of people that started it with us, but we think about them,” Williams said.

Williams’ father-in-law, Harold Emmert, has been attending the buffet with them since day one.

“My wife passed away about two years ago but I keep coming with my daughter and son in law, it’s helped me out the last couple of years,” Emmert said.

Emmert said he’ll continue to join his loved ones at The Hilton, on one condition.

“As long as they keep inviting me,” he said.

Across town, people are buying tickets and popcorn at the Cinemark Movie Theater in College Station.

Joshua Bennett said they spent the morning unwrapping gifts and said they were looking for something fun to do.

“Today I went with my mother,” Bennett said. “We saw ‘Richard Jewell,’ and it was a great movie.”

Both being big movie people, they simply wanted to get out of the house and enjoy their favorite pastime, but Bennett said the best part of it all was spending time with his mother.

“It’s really just a time for family, and that’s why I enjoy it so much,” he said.

His mother, Joy Bennett, agrees.

“It just means the world to me when he comes to visit us,” she said.

Although these families spend their holidays differently, they can agree on one thing.

“I wish society would just get back to the basics,” she said. “Just be together.”

“Christmas is about our savior, and family,” said Williams.