Family Halloween party and haunted house October 24 in College Station

Thursday, October 24 is Monster’s Bash & Haunted House at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and admission is free.

“It’s a family-oriented event, said Assistant Recreation Supervisor, Lincoln Recreation Center, Isaiah Smith.

“It’s been going twenty years strong. Come out we will have a good time. Charity the clown will be here. We will have cotton candy. We will have plenty of games, candy, and all that good stuff.”

The event will also feature a haunted house, which was designed by Smith and students from the Texas A&M Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences department.

The event is a great way to get in the Halloween spirit, so Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged.

The Lincoln Recreation Center is located at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station.

