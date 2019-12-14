Family and friends remember former KBTX Anchor Joe Brown during memorial

Family and friends came out to Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan Saturday morning to remember former KBTX Anchor Joe Brown during a memorial service.

Brown was diagnosed with cancer on Valentine's Day this year. He passed away on December 13 at the age of 56.

In 1989, Brown joined the team at KBTX as a reporter and would leave the station a year later to serve as public information officer for the City of Bryan. He worked at the city for a decade before joining Fogarty Klein Monroe, a Houston advertising and public relations firm in 2000.

In 2001, Brown returned to KBTX as an anchor.

From July 2001 through July 2010, Brown anchored more than 4,000 newscasts at KBTX.

After KBTX, Brown served as public relations and marketing director for the former College Station Medical Center, then as a public relations manager for Methodist Health System in Dallas.

KBTX anchor Crystal Galny and Jay Granberry gave speeches reflecting on Brown's legacy.

Pastor Nathan Hoke gave the eulogy during the memorial service.

KBTX streamed the memorial service online and on Facebook. You can view it in the post below.