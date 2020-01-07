Family and friends will remember Ashli Stewart this week in BCS and Harris County

Funeral plans have been announced for Ashli Stewart, the 20-year-old found deceased inside her apartment on New Year's Eve in College Station.

Ashli Stewart was found deceased Wednesday inside her College Station apartment. (Photo source: 2017 A&M Consolidated High School yearbook)

Police have yet to make an arrest or announce how she may have died.

The following details about her funeral arrangements have been posted online at the Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers web page.

Ashli Makayla Stewart, 20, of College Station, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Veronda Hearne; and grandfather, J.D. Stewart.

Ashli is survived by her mother, Monica Oneail; father, Brian Stewart; sisters, Myesha, Irish, Skye, and Isis; brothers, JaMarquis, and Xavier; grandmother, Ernestine Oneail; grandfather, Ronald Bryant (Bertha); aunt, Tameka Williams (Donald); uncle, Jason Stewart (Natalie); and a host of extended loving family members and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 7 PM Thursday, January 9th, at Fresh Start Ministries Brazos Valley, 3030 East 29th Street, Suite 103, Bryan, TX 77802.

The Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM on Friday, January 10th, at Christ United Methodist Church with the Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11 AM at the church, 4201 HWY 6, College Station, TX 77845.

The Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11th, in Houston Memorial Gardens, 2426 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX 77581.

Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Have Information for Police?

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call College Station police at (979) 764-3600 or anonymously by contacting Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).