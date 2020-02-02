Please share: Dog goes missing after home catches fire in Brazos County

The owner of a dog that went missing on Sunday after their home caught on fire is making a public plea in finding her pet.

"Bella" was not in the house when the fire started, but she's been missing since the fire destroyed the home in the Timberwilde area in east Brazos County.

Bryan Animal Clinic has also posted this photo of Bella on its Facebook page and is asking anyone with information to please contact them. They can be reached at 979-822-5953.

You can also bring Bella to the clinic located at 2710 Maloney Avenue in Bryan.

