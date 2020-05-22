Family entertainment spots reopen with new safety measures

Family fun is back in the Brazos Valley as Governor Greg Abbott allowed more businesses to reopen Friday.

In College Station, Grand Station partially reopened. General Manager Scott Logan says while they're only open at 25% capacity, they still have a lot to offer.

"We have our bowling and then we have our food and beverage options. We'll have a lane server come to you and offer our food and beverage options on our limited menu, but our drink options for moms and dads, we have some alcoholic beverages," said Logan.

Logan says they're taking social distancing measures. Every other lane is closed for social distancing and there's also signage across the facility reminding everyone to stay at least six feet apart.

Grand Station is also implementing more sanitation measures.

"We have balls already on the racks for people to use. They’ve already been pre-sanitized and when people leave, we ask that you leave your stuff on the racks and let us sanitize them for the next group. We'll put a piece of plastic over them to show that they’ve been sanitized," said Logan.

Logan says they're reopening in phases. At this time their sports bar, mini-golf, laser tag, and arcade are closed.

"We wanted to make sure that we got our processes down right for it to be a safe, and clean, and fun environment for everyone to enjoy. So we felt it was important to open up in stages and assess as we go further what needs to be open next and what we could open next," said Logan.

Grand Station is now offering online reservations so guests can secure their lanes at least two days in advance.

Over in Bryan, Brazos Bingo is also open. Assistant Manager Joshua Badten says they're also taking extra safety measures.

"In order to interact with any of our workers, the workers are wearing face masks and the customer has to wear a face mask. We take your temperature at the door, and if you’re over 100°, we’re not allowing those people to come in," said Badten.

Badten says these rules haven't stopped anyone from showing up.

"Most of the spaces are taken up, but it’s not as packed. We've got everyone separated six feet apart at the tables, so it’s not as packed as it normally is, but it is full," said Badten.

