Family fun activites to enjoy at home

Ready to try some new activities at home?

Here is a list of a few fun and educational options families can incorporate into their daily routines without even leaving the house!

NASA STEM @ Home

NASA has divided their home activities by school grades, K-4, 5-8, and 9-12. In these at-home resources, you can find a wide range of various activities and they change per grade division.

An example of what you may find in K-4 is: can learn how to make a cloud mobile, solve different puzzles, download coloring pages, play games and read different stories.

To see the NASA STEM @ home resources, click here.

Disney Bedtime Hotline

For a very limited time, add a little Disney magic to bedtime.

Disney has launched their Bedtime Hotline. Your child can hear a special goodnight message from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

According to Disney, the hotline is free for callers in the U.S., but standard mobile charges may apply if you use a cell phone.

All you need to do is call, 877-7-MICKEY.

This is hotline is only available till Apr. 30, 2020, so don't let the clock strike midnight before you call!

"The hotline is up and running to promote shopDisney's Bedtime Adventure Box, a subscription box that comes with Disney Store PJs, a bedtime storybook, stickers, a reward chart, and bedtime activity cards," according to Good House Keeping.

For more information on Disney's Betime Hotline, click here.

Story Time from Space

Want a Story Time that is out of this world?

The Global Space Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation has a project called Story Time from Space, where they send children's books to the International Space Station, according to Story Time from Space.

The books are then read and recorded in various languages by the astronauts.

The storytime is formated in a user-friendly method where viewers can see and read the pages alongside the astronaut.

In addition, on the website, "Astronauts on the ISS will also conduct and videotape educational demonstrations designed by Veteran Canadian Astronaut, Bjarni Tryggvason, to complement the science concepts found in the Story Time From Space books – look under the heading 'Science Time Videos,'" according to Story Time from Space.

For more information on Story Time from Space, click here.

The Lion King Experience

"The Lion King is the eighth longest-running musical in Broadway history," according to London theatre direct.

Now bring one of the world's most iconic productions into your home and learn all about the different aspects of theater with your child.

"The Lion King Experience is an immersive arts education program that introduces students to many aspects of theater-making through the lens of The Lion King," according to The Lion King Experience.

The program was originally made for the classroom; however, the free courses that are available for download will give anyone the ability to find their inner Simba without leaving home.

The course is created for two age groups, a KIDS experiences, which is intended for ages 8-11, and a JR. Experience, made for ages 12-15.

Learn everything from character development, acting, singing and dancing to how sound and lighting are used to create the production.

For more information on The Lion King Experience, click here.

Princess Skype Call

My Magical Memory can make your prince and princess dreams come true with the help of Zoom and Skype, no fairy godmother required.

For $30, you can have a virtual call for 20 minutes with your favorite princess! During the call, you will get prince or princess lessons, a storytime, magic show and character sing-a-long, according to My Magical Memory.

For a list of characters available, click here.

Also on My Magical Memory's Facebook page, they are hosting Facebook lives with characters doing different crafts and lessons. The next event is Sunday, Apr. 26 with Cinderella creating Mouse Ears, click here for details.

To learn about all the activities in detail and see examples, see the media player.