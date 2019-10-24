Family members arrested on drug-related charges at local house

Three members of a one College Station home were arrested Monday on drug-related charges, according to arrest records filed by the College Station Police Department.

Officers served a search warrant just before 8:00 a.m. at the house located in the 4100 block of Windfree Drive in the Southern Plantation subdivision near Barron Road and Highway 6.

Inside the house, officers found several grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and cartridges containing THC.

Arrested were Matthew Collins, 42, his wife Mary Hamilton-Collins, 48, and Chandler Collins, 18.

Police say packaging material for the meth was found inside of Matthew and Mary's bedroom along with several syringes near their bed.

Inside Chandler's bedroom, police said they found several cartridges containing THC, 5 grams of marijuana, and several syringes containing meth. Chandler told police he sold the THC for $40-$50 per cartridge, depending on the quality of the product.

According to the arrest reports, the charges are enhanced due to the fact the home is located within 1,000 feet of a playground.

All three were released on bonds Tuesday.

Matthew and Mary are each charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. Their bonds were $12,000 each.

Matthew was the former Assistant Director of Finance at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments. He was terminated from the job following his arrest, KBTX has confirmed.

Chandler is charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. His bonds totaled $18,000.