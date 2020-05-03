Family of local man known as 'Honda Bob' asking for prayers after COVID-19 diagnosis

A College Station man who has been a fixture in the community for many years is now battling for his life at a local hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bob McGill, more well-known around town as “Honda Bob”, was diagnosed with the virus after another family member contracted the virus.

Since then, several members of his family have tested positive, including his mother-in-law, who passed away the day McGill was placed on a ventilator.

For nearly 40 years, McGill has been a salesman at Allen Honda in College Station. It was there, that he earned the nickname “Honda Bob”, and became well-known for making his customers feel like family.

“They don’t make many like Bob. That is the nicest and warmest and friendliest soul you will ever meet in your life,” said General Manager Rusty Skinner.

McGill’s family says he started showing symptoms of the virus at the end of March.

By early April, the 66-year-old was rushed to an emergency room and the next day placed on a ventilator and remained on one for 15 days.

His family tells KBTX they were not able to see him, except for a video chat the day he was taken off his ventilator.

His family says they have been so appreciative of all of the support from the community and his Allen Honda family during this difficult time.

Skinner says it has been an honor to stand by McGill’s family’s side as he continues to receive treatment.

“When you are looking for someone who truly cares, not just that day but in the future, and you need something, that guy is there no matter what,” said Skinner.

McGill’s family says he remains in the hospital in stable but critical condition. His wife of nearly 40 years, Wanda, says she was able to see him in person for the first time recently and says it felt so nice to hold his hand again.

The McGills say they are so thankful to every nurse and doctor who has taken care of Bob over the last month while he has been hospitalized.

The family has set up a Gofundme to help with the medical expenses for “Honda Bob”, information on that can be found by clicking here.