Family of contractor killed in oil well blowout sues energy company

The family of a contractor killed in an oil well blowout in Burleson County is suing the owner of the well.

Linda Milanovich is named as the plaintiff in a temporary restraining order and an injunction against Chesapeake Operating, L.L.C. and Chesapeake Energy. The court documents said that Milanovich's son, Wendell Beddingfield, was killed when an oil well blew out on Jan. 29.

Milanovich's attorney, Eric Allen, of Zehl and Associates PC, said that Beddingfield was the first contractor killed after the blowout. A second contractor died from their injuries Thursday night. Two other workers are still recovering from their injuries.

Allen said the reason for filing the documents is to preserve evidence at the scene.

KBTX is still waiting on law enforcement or the contracting companies to release the names of those involved in this incident.