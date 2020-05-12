Family shares new information about victims involved in deadly crash near Lake Somerville

The family of a driver killed this weekend near Lake Somerville is sharing more information about those who lost their lives.

Images provided by KTRK-TV, courtesy of the Sowder family.

Amanda Fontenot, Chase Sowder's mother tells ABC-13 in Houston that her son was the designated driver on Saturday and was taking everyone home. Fontenot said a witness saw her son try to swerve and dodge the incoming truck that slammed into them.

DPS troopers tell KBTX that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.