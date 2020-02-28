Fannin Elementary students put on Black History Month program

Fannin Elementary School students have been working hard to perfect their Black History Month program that they performed on Friday.

Their theme while celebrating Black History Month has been, "Because of them, I can." In the program, children presented trailblazers of the past that shaped history.

"It just takes one person to make a difference for all of us, and that's the message we've been trying to send to the kids," said Principal Desiree Caperton. "They can do anything they want."

Students also sang, danced and played the drums in the program. Texas A&M University dance group, Fade to Black, performed for the students.

Caperton said it's so important to recognize black history year-round.

"Yes, we celebrate once a month, the month of February, but they're making a difference every single day," said Caperton.