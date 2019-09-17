Fatal crash on Wellborn Road will go to the District Attorney for review

Bryan police say they're still putting together their investigation into Friday's fatal crash on Wellborn Road and once complete it'll be presented to the district attorney for review.

William Zachary Elder, 21, of Mineral Wells, died when the Jeep he was driving was hit near the Westgate Shopping Center.

Police say it happened after a 32-year-old unlicensed driver from Houston slammed his speeding van into the back of Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, a 54-year-old woman from Bryan, was pushed into the path of the Jeep.

The driver of the Camry and the van were not injured, but Elder, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time, died at the scene after his Jeep rolled over.

Police are not releasing the name of the other drivers involved because nobody has been charged with a crime, however, the driver of the van was issued a citation for Fail to Control Speed and No Driver’s License.

Criminal charges could be added after the DA's office reviews the case.

