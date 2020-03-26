Change expected to make it easier for parents to pick up free lunches for kids

Local school districts are nearing the end of week two serving curbside meals to students.

Thursday, Bryan ISD staff passed out more than 4,000 meals across four feeding sites.

"We know there is a need for the community right now," said Sundy Fryrear, BISD Director of School Nutrition Services.

College Station ISD Director of Communications Chuck Glenewinkel says Thursday the district served the most meals since the program started.

"That number was 1,933 meals across the six locations that we're serving them," said Glenewinkel.

Under current guidelines, children must be with their parents when they're picking up the meals offered by school districts.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says because of social distancing practices and the inconvenience to parents, he's looking to make a change.

"Let the parents pick up the meals. Let them pick up more than one meal and take them home," said Miller.

The move has been approved by the federal government but Texas needs to provide a tracking plan to ensure the students are the ones getting the meals.

"Sign a form, I have four kids. Tell us who they are. You'll be the person responsible for those four kids. Here's your meal. Take it home to them," said Miller.

Bryan and College Station ISD will not make those changes until the Texas Department of Agriculture provides a way to monitor who's getting the food.

Leaders with both school districts ask that parents remain patient when coming to grab and go locations.

"We had to totally change the way we think to package these meals. Put them into to-go boxes and then take them to the curb. So we've really had to work on our process and change the way that we think," said Fryrear.

"We're learning about it as well. Serving 1,900 meals is certainly not what we're used to serving and we're doing it from the curb so it's a lot more difficult to do that," said Glenewinkel.

