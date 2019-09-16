College Station man receives 25 year sentence for unlawful possession of firearm

The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

On September 11, 2019, Edward Jerome Huff, 49, was convicted by a jury for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in the 272nd District Court. Last Friday, Judge Travis B. Bryan III sentenced Huff to 25 years in prison after a contested hearing to decide Huff’s punishment.

On the afternoon of September 18, 2017, officers with the Bryan

Police Department and Brazos County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 were dispatched to Lake Bryan in response to a report of a subject with a weapon. Moments earlier, an elderly couple, driving through the

park observed Huff retrieve a firearm out of his vehicle and walk

towards them aggressively. The couple sped away from Huff,

alerted the park’s gate attendant, and called police.

When police arrived, they located an AR-15 pistol and a loaded

magazine inside Huff’s vehicle. Huff was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Both of the reporting witnesses testified at trial and told the jury that they feared for their safety and felt like they were about to be shot at by Huff. They also reported that they saw Huff begin to raise his gun

right before they sped off to get away and call police.

Huff’s punishment range was enhanced due to his prior felony

criminal history. Huff has received three prior penitentiary sentences

including one prior prison sentence for Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine Greater Than 400 Grams.

The case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department and the

Brazos County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Steve Zimmerman and Gretchen

Connick on behalf of the State of Texas.

“This defendant chose to shamelessly disregard the law and place two innocent members of our community in fear for their lives for no good reason. Our community is safer because of the outcome in this case.”

- Steve Zimmerman & Gretchen Connick, Assistant District Attorneys

