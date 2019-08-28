Female veterans make climb to become tower technicians

Female veterans are getting back into the workforce by reaching new heights to become cell tower technicians.

Thirteen military veterans made the 200-foot cell tower climb to complete their course on Wednesday. The 120-hour course will help them install and maintain wireless communications towers.

Trained tower climbers are in high demand as technology companies move toward fifth-generation cellular wireless, or 5G.

Two veterans are female and say that even though this industry is predominately male, anyone can do this.

"No matter what age, what gender you are, you can come out and if it is something you are interested in, just go for it," said Jaide Hodgson who made the climb on Wednesday.

The training program is approved for VA education benefits and is held with TEEX and in conjunction with Warriors 4 Wireless (W4W), which provides military veterans with training, advanced certification and other support leading to new careers in the telecommunications industry.

