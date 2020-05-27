Fewer than 50 employees laid off at local Baylor Scott & White facilities

Officials with Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station said their staff was reduced by fewer than 50 people after layoffs were announced on Tuesday.

The Baylor Scott & White Health system announced company-wide layoffs and furloughs on Tuesday due to negative impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to local employees, College Station region president Jason Jennings said there were no reductions to frontline staff members and the reductions in force have not impacted the hospital's ability to serve patients.

Jennings' memo said patient volume at the hospital was back to "roughly 97% pre-COVID levels." He also said that hospital admissions and operating room cases were back to 90% of pre-COVID levels.

Tuesday, the health system announced it would be laying off 1,200 employees across the system, about 2.8% of its total workforce.

BSW CEO Jim Hinton appeared in a video message to staff members and said the system prepared for the surge in February by buying PPE, modifying facilities, and creating virtual care options. As a result of preparing for the pandemic, the decision to suspend services caused a "dramatic drop" between 50% and 90% in patient volume.

Their first instinct, Hinton said, was to protect their team members.

Hinton said that employees will be notified starting this week if they are going be laid off. The health system says their hope is to help those affected by the layoffs to find new work.