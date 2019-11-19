RV fire causes power outages, grass fire near downtown Bryan

A fiery incident involving a large recreational vehicle has damaged a power pole and caused power outages in the area of downtown Bryan.

Fire engulfs an RV near downtown Bryan on Tuesday evening. Photos and videos courtesy Vanessa Banuelos

Bryan police say the owner of the RV was on Finfeather Road near Groesbeck Street when the vehicle caught fire.

The driver quickly attempted to pull off the road and ended up hitting several utility wires and snapping a power pole.

Bryan firefighters were able to extinguish the RV fire just before 5:00 p.m. along with a grass fire that was sparked by the accident.

The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

According to Bryan Texas Utilities, this incident has caused a power outage to a few hundred customers in the area. BTU crews were able to quickly restore power to most of those affected.

Several intersections in the area will be blocked off most of the evening because of the accident, according to Bryan police.