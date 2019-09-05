Fiestas Patrias prepares for annual parade and Cultural Day

Fiestas Patrias is preparing for the its annual parade and festival. On Thursday, candidates for the Fiestas Patrias king and queen appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning.

The Fiestas Patrias Cultural Day will be on Friday, September 6, the Parade and Festival will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station is a non-profit organizations that dedicated to celebrating and educating about Mexican culture and arts through local scholarships.