CDC confirms 15th US coronavirus case under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland

The 15th case of coronavirus has been confirmed by the CDC. The patient is under federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland after returning from a State Department-chartered flight that landed on February 7.

This patient is the first individual under quarantine who has experienced symptoms and tested positive.

All individuals that have traveled or lived in Hubei Province, China are subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine due to their high risk of having been exposed to the virus.

There have been over 600 people who have returned to the United States on charter flights and have been under quarantine. On Tuesday, over 195 people were discharged from quarantine.

The CDC has predicted there will likely be many more cases in the coming days and weeks.

