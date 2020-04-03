Fifth death reported in Brazos County due to COVID-19, 72 confirmed cases

The Brazos County Health Department confirms a fifth person has died from COVID-19 in the county.

The latest death was a woman in her 70s that was hospitalized.

Health officials also announced four new cases. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County is now 72.

There are eight patients currently in the hospital.

The health district now shows a category for 14 and under in their confirmed case breakdown. 43% of the confirmed cases are in their 20s and 30s.

Ten patients have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.