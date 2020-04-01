Fill out your 2020 census and help your local community

April 1 is an important day in the census process. By now, everyone should have received a piece of mail asking you to fill out your form.

It's not just about getting an accurate population count for your city. These numbers could lead to a new road in your town or a number of other things.

"Cities use this information to have an accurate population count which directly impacts the federal funding that's received for a number of things in the community, spanning road improvements, services for low and moderate-income households, social services for seniors, schools, and hospitals," said Jade Broadnax with the City of College Station.

The census is mandatory, but it's fairly easy to fill out. You only need 5-10 minutes to finish.

"People will be able to answer basic demographic information, sex, race, how many people live in the household, that kind of thing," said Allison Kay with the City of Bryan.

You can fill out the information online, by phone, or through the mail. Because of COVID-19, the deadline has been pushed back to August 14.

