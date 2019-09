The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is hosting a movie screening about one man's survival story.

The Ripple Effect will play September 10 at noon at American Legion Post 159. The film is about the true story of a man who attempted to end his own life by jumping off the Golden State Bridge, and how his survival inspired him to be an advocate to others.

The screening is free to attend.

RSVP by calling (979)450-1752 or email bvcosp@gmail.com.