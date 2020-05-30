Final drive-thru food distribution held in Grimes County

On Saturday, the Brazos Valley Food Bank was able to feed 371 families at a drive-thru distribution event.

Elda Gallegos was one of the hundreds of people waiting in the sea of cars.

"It's been difficult since we rent... It's hard on everything, meals, and everything for the kids. I have two kids," said Gallegos. For her, sitting in line isn't a big deal if it means feeding her family.

"It doesn't take me anything to go sit there for a couple of hours considering that they're going to give me meals for my kids, for me and my husband," said Gallegos. "I mean thank you."

Grimes County Commissioner Barbara Walker says she is grateful the food bank came to Navasota.

"We needed it," said Walker. "People need help."

Walker was also helping pass out 400 masks to people in line.

"We want them to protect themselves," Walker said. "We have a vulnerable population, and we want to do all we can."

For the Brazos Valley Food Bank, this marathon month of distributions may have been exhausting, but they say it's been rewarding.

"It has been crazy putting these on," said Lauren Burge, the community engagement manager for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. "A lot of staff are tired, volunteers are tired, but it's incredible to see how many cars come to each and every one of these you can see the need is ther--so we're happy to do it."

The food bank says there are no plans right now to have more distributions, but they will continue to monitor the situation.

