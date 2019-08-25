Finally! Heavy rain soaked parts of the Central Brazos Valley Saturday night

It was a noisy night for some Brazos Valley residents. Isolated, slow-moving thunderstorms dropped a healthy drink of water over parts of Grimes, Brazos, Burleson, and Washington Counties.

Saturday was a rainy day along I-35 between Waco and Austin. Wind pushing out of those decaying storms -- called outflow boundaries -- ended up settling up in the Brazos Valley. These boundaries provided the chance for new rain and storms to develop after sunset over parts of the area that desperately needed a soaking.

After four to five hours of rain, several inches of water was left behind in rain gauges under these downpours. PinPoint Radar estimates that 1" to 3" of rain fell over a 30 mile stretch of the Brazos Valley.

Easterwood Airport collected 0.31" of rain overnight. Little-to-no rain in Bryan left the gauge at Coulter Field empty.

Sunday's forecast calls for another chance for spotty, scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lingering moisture could lead to 1"+ under any stronger storm that manages to develop.