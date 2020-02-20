Find a new hobby with the help of Blinn College

If you're looking for a new hobby or if you just want to learn something new, Blinn College has a line up of courses to get you started.

The college is offering affordable leisure learning courses for community members interested in picking up a new skill. These courses include things like computer basics, financial literacy, digital photography, golf, and jewelry.

Anyone interested can register up until the first day of class on March 2. You can sign up by calling (979) 209-7205. Classes are being offered in Brenham, Bryan, Schulenburg, and Sealy.

For more information you can visit their website.