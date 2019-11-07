Find parking, road closure information here to see UP's 4141 and 4014

In preparation for the arrival of Union Pacific’s steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014, which will lead the 4141 Bush train into College Station on Friday, November 8, the following information has been provided to the public.

College Station

The public viewing will begin at 4:30 p.m. and remain open until 6 p.m. on Friday. There will be no public access to the train upon its arrival to College Station.

F&B Rd. will be closed between Agronomy Road and Wellborn Road between 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please use alternate routes.

Free public parking is available in parking Lot 88 beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 only. The north entrance to this lot, located on F&B Rd., will not be accessible during this time.

NOTE: There is no parking permitted along roadways.

Navasota

1:15 p.m. An estimated 30-minute stop on Friday at E. McAlpine St. and S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Railroad Street from Washington Avenue to Johnson Street will be closed Friday, November 8th from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

No thru traffic will be allowed and vehicles will NOT be allowed to park on the street.

Hearne

8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9: The trains are scheduled to depart College Station.

9:15 - 9:30 a.m. - Stop in Hearne at 2003 Market Street.

The city of Hearne recommends everyone park at the Hearne Railroad Museum Depot located at 139 W. 9th Street.

The depot will open early on Saturday.

Click here to learn more about the two historic locomotives.

