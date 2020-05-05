Fire Schools canceled at TEEX this summer due to COVID-19

Annual fire schools in College Station are canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service made the decision to cancel the municipal and industrial fire schools at the Brayton Fire Field.

The Spanish Fire School had already been canceled. The trainings were to have happened in July.

The event would normally bring thousands of firefighters from around the world to our area in the summer.

Staff at TEEX tells KBTX it was a difficult decision.

"After careful consideration, the decision has been made to also cancel the 2020 Annual Industrial and Municipal Schools. This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly or without thought. We look forward to when we can once again come together with the purpose of sharing our knowledge with others in 2021," said Robert Moore, TEEX Chief Operating Officer, in a prepared statement.