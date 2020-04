Fire crews are responding to a fire at Texas A&M University's Poultry Science Center.

College Station Fire Department was called to the complex in the 1200 block of FM 2818 near Luther Street West, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire was contained in the room of origin and was put out quickly with minimal damage. A malfunction of equipment caught shavings on fire. 75 chicks to perished due to the fire.