Fire causes significant damage to inside of Bryan home

Nobody was hurt Saturday morning after a fire caused significant damage to the inside of a home in Bryan's Copperfield community.

A fire on Saturday morning caused significant damage to a home in the Copperfield community. (Photo courtesy: Debbie Ames)

The fire was reported by neighbors around 10:30 a.m. who saw heavy smoke pouring out of the house on Treadgold Lane near Brompton Lane.

Firefighters from both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments responded to the scene and said they could see the smoke from as far as Highway 6.

The homeowners were not there when the fire happened and it's unclear what started the blaze. Investigators were requested to the scene to help figure out the cause.

A portion of Brompton Lane was temporarily closed for fire crews to extinguish the fire.

The American Red Cross was also requested to the scene to provide any assistance that the residents may need at this time.