Fire consumes house in Hearne neighborhood

A large fire has consumed a house in a Hearne neighborhood.

Video taken from the football stadium by a KBTX Photojournalist Travis Musgrove shows a large ball of flames shooting into the air from the 600 block of Anderson Street near Live Oak Street.

It's unclear if anyone was at home when the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

Hearne firefighters have requested mutual aid from multiple other fire departments in the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.