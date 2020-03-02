Fire damages old funeral home building in Navasota

Firefighters Monday night are on the scene of a building fire at an old funeral home building in Navasota.

The fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Lasalle Street between W. Lee Street and E. Montgomery Road.

This is the old Jones Funeral Home building and has not been in operation for several years, according to authorities on the scene.

Navasota police did confirm that the building was scheduled to go up for tax auction on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Navasota Fire Department, College Station Fire Department and South Brazos County Vol. Fire Department are on scene.

News 3's Haley Vyrostek was on scene as the fire was still burning and reported flames shooting from the top of the building and lots of thick smoke pouring out of it.

The cause of the fire is under invesitgation.