Fire damages home in north Bryan

No injuries were reported after a fire damaged a home Tuesday night in north Bryan.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bluebonnet near Primose off SH 21 near Highway 6.

The fire department was notified when the residents saw smoke coming from inside the house. The homeowner said she was at work when her kids called her to tell her what happened.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

The Bryan Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It's unclear at this time what started it.