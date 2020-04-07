Fire damages mobile home in Brazos County

Several first responder agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to a mobile home fire on the north side of Brazos County near Lake Bryan.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Magnolia Drive near Mumford Road.

News 3's Clay Falls says one of the residents suffered a minor injury and was treated by medics on the scene.

It's unclear what started the fire, firefighters said.

"First units got on scene and found heavy fire on the north end of the trailer house. And we commenced attacking with a couple lines and then got the fire locked down and of course we ran into water supply issues. Had to call in District 2 to bring their tenders and extra personnel," said Chief Joe Warren of the Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews also had to deal with hot weather fighting the fire. They also used water from a nearby hydrant at the BTU Power Plant.