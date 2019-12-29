Fire destroys vacant house in Burleson County

Several fire departments responded Sunday to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house in Burleson County.

It happened in the early morning hours on FM 166, according to the Snook Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The fire destroyed the house and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, according to a spokeswoman for Snook VFD.

Members of the Beaver Creek and Cooks Point Volunteer Fire Departments also were at the scene of the fire.